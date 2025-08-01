David Cowin, a trainee paralegal from Onchan, is currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.
A total of 9,000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot.
The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on July 25 and will finish in Porto.
The event includes a four-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.
After the expedition, David will reconvene with the other participants to undertake further activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar.
As he got ready to leave for the adventure, David said: ‘I’ve made some good friends in the run up to this, so it’s been great to spend time with the other UK participants before we even get to Lisbon.
‘It’s going to be great to meet even more new people when we get there. This is really a unique opportunity to meet people and immerse ourselves in cultures from around the world, but we’ve all got that key anchor of Scouting which unites us. It’s really special.’
Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished David well prior to their departure by saying: ‘A massive good luck to David and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot.
‘This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.’
Opportunities like these for UK Scouts continue thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.