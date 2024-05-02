Braddan Commissioners is petitioning the Department of Infrastructure to approve a loan of almost half a million pounds to pay for maintenance to some properties in the area.
Posting on its Facebook page, Braddan Commissioners wrote: ‘Under section 51 of the Local Government Act 1985, we wish to loan the sum of £475,186 payable over 30 years to cover the costs of the replacement of roofs, doors and windows at certain properties at Jubilee and Coronation Terrace in The Strang.’
Further details of the petition may be obtained from the Braddan Parish Commissioners office at the new Roundhouse building.
The petition will be considered by the DoI and any views on the proposal should be submitted to the petitions’ officer at the DoI offices in the Sea Terminal in Douglas. Any views should be submitted no later than midday on Friday, May 17.
Reporting from Emma Draper