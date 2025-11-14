Braddan Parish Commissioners has announced the appointment of Jason Roberts as its new Clerk.
He will take over in early 2026 from Colin Whiteway, who is retiring after 18 years in the role.
Mr Roberts brings extensive experience, having served as Clerk to Port Erin Commissioners for 13 years.
Chairman Neal Mellon said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming Jason to the team. His knowledge and experience will bring a fresh outlook to the work of the authority, and the services provided.’
Mr Roberts added: ‘I’m delighted to be joining Braddan Parish Commissioners, look forward to working with the board and building upon the excellent work by Colin and his team.
‘I would also like to wish Colin a well-deserved long, healthy and happy retirement.’