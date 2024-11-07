Three men bravely agreed to undergo a painful waxing session to raise money for a worthy cause.
Grieg Galloway, Will Russell and Oliver Shearer winced as they had clumps of body hair stripped off to raise money for dementia care patients living
Will and Grieg opted to get their chest waxed, whilst Oliver had his armpits done by professional waxer Adrienne Ashcroft of Born Slippy.
The event took place at the Grain and Vine pub in Douglas and raised £1,336 for residents at the Bradda Unit in Port Erin.
The idea was the brainchild of colleagues Gill Russell and Toni Galloway, who carer 14 residents at the Bradda Unit in Port Erin.
Throughout the year, staff at the unit arrange and host numerous events raising funds in aid of the unit’s patients.
Past fundraising events have includer Easter raffles and Christmas hampers.
Gill said: ‘The units are locked residential dementia units so none of the residents can go out on their own.
‘As a result, we have a lot of people that of come into the unit to offer entertainment for the residents, such as singers.
‘Money raised at the events help to pay for activities to help residents out as much as we can’
The waxing event came about while Gill and her husband Will were brainstorming one evening on new ways to raise money.
After reaching out to both Adrienne at Born Slippy and Gill's brother-in-law Edward, who co-owns the Grain and Vine pub, plans for the event fell into place.
Gill and Toni’s husbands Will and Grieg bravely agreed to take part in the waxing while Toni’s nephew Oliver also signed up for the fundraiser.
Gill said: 'I think they might have regretted it halfway through because they were in a lot of pain.
‘It was a great night and I’d like to thank everyone who donated towards the fundraiser as well as Adrienne who did the waxing and Edward for hosting us at the pub.'