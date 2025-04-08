The sudden absence of a locum breast radiologist has affected 30 patients looking for a diagnosis.
Health Minister Claire Christian revealed Manx Care has been looking for a permanent breast radiologist since June 2024 and has had to use locums to fill in.
But the service has been left in disarray after the current locum was suddenly absent and will not return for four weeks.
The minister was responding to an urgent question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge at this week’s sitting of the House of Keys who asked if she would make a statement on breast clinic services.
Ms Christian told the House: ‘Manx Care has had a vacant breast radiologist post since June 2024. This has, to some extent led to delays in diagnostics in breast cancer.
‘The unplanned short-term absence of the current breast radiologist commenced on March 31, 2025, and is expected to last four weeks
‘A short-term solution Manx Care is striving to secure a locum through various agencies to support continuity care for our patients.
‘To date, approximately 30 patients have been affected. The department has kept Manx Care’s performance under scrutiny, particularly over the past two years.’
She added that, as of April 3, there were 67 patients awaiting their first outpatient appointment.
Ms Christian says the affected patients have been contacted and that, as of April 7, the average waiting time for the first outpatient appointment was 29 days which is beyond the 28-day standard set by NHS England.
Ms Christian confirmed Manx Care recruited a breast radiologist last month, who will be in post from 'early Summer', subject to the 'usual recruitment processes'.
Mrs Edge asked the minister what she would do if the breast radiologist doesn't return to work at the end of the four-week period.
Ms Christian says Manx Care is 'exploring the need' for a second breast radiologist post to 'ensure continuity in the future' but warned there was a shortage across the British Isles.