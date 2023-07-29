The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Today will be bright with some sunny spells, although one or two passing showers are still possible. A breezy day with a fresh to strong south-westerly wind, with highs of 18°C.
Staying windy tonight with a strong west to southwest wind as scattered showers develop. Minimum temperature around 12°C.
Outlook
Dry and bright at first tomorrow, but turning cloudy as persistent and often heavy rain arrives from mid-afternoon, continuing through the evening. Temperatures reaching up to 18°C at best, as the strong west to southwest wind turns to the south or southwest and eases slightly.
Monday will be fairly cloudy with occasional showers, which may merge into some longer spells of rain. A moderate to fresh west to southwest wind, with maximum temperature around 18 or possibly 19°C.
Sunrise: 5:26am
Sunset: 9:23pm