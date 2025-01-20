The Hooded Ram brewery on Leigh Terrace closed in the first Covid lockdown in 2020 and never reopened. It has lain empty ever since.
Now the go-ahead has been given for its change of use into a gym with associated facilities (24/90980/B).
The proposals include a reception area, office, free weights area, functional fitness area, a fitness studio and sauna and sunbed room on the ground floor.
Upstairs there will be male and female changing facilities with toilets and showers, a family changing area and a functional fitness area with cardio equipment.
Outside there will be parking spaces for six cars and, a turning area to the front/west side of the building.
Applicant Kelly Bailey told the committee that she had spent the last four years running the gym at the Comis Hotel which had built up to 400 members before it closed last summer.
She said the location of the application site was ideal as people could walk and cycle there during the day.
Members of the committee wished her luck with her venture.
Committee member Helen Hughes said: ‘I think it’s great that a building is being used rather than left idle.’
Colleague Peter Whiteway agreed that it was a ‘good application and good use of the site.’
Four letters had been submitted outlining concerns about noise and parking.
Acting chairman Peter Young remarked: ‘It’s going to be quieter than barrels of beer rolling about!’
Planning officer Hamish Laird had recommended approval, concluding the proposals were an appropriate use of the vacant brewery, which would ensure its continued use, upkeep and maintenance and have no detriment to the character of the building or wider area.
The application was approved unanimously.