Spanning three days at the Villa Marina in Douglas, the event showcased a staggering array of 120 real ales, alongside ciders and perries.
Kicking off the festivities on Thursday evening was the esteemed Captain Stephen Carter, who opened this year’s CAMRA-organised event.
We went along to speak to some of the people letting off steam and enjoying a pint.
Barry Williams and Ian Caines said they love the festival and it brings people together.
Barry said: ‘I’m drinking Rumpy Rabbit, a pale ale, and it’s very nice.
‘In a good beer I look for it to be hoppy and not to much after taste, and fresh, especially on a lunchtime session, and in the evening I’ll probably go a bit darker.’
Ian added: ‘I’ve been to every one so far and look how busy it is!’
Explaining where they drink usually in the island, Ian said: ‘We like the Thirsty Pidgeon, and the Prospect on a Wednesday night for the quiz.
‘Friday lunchtime we normally meet up and go to the Prospect or Thirsty Pidgeon.
Barry added: ‘I’m a Woodbourne pub drinker.
‘We were in a band and everywhere we played all the pubs have closed, we miss Bushy’s.’
Veronica Dixon and Kevin Albinson, both from Douglas, were at the beer festival for the very first time.
Veronica said: ‘I’ve been trying some IPAs. Most of them are ok and a couple of them I’ve not really liked so much but I’ve marked it all on my sheet so I know not to try some again.
‘I’ve been trying the ciders as well. You’ve got to have a taste of everything.
‘I don’t really know what I expected at the festival but I’ve enjoyed it.’
Kevin said: ‘I’m trying everything, but the best one is Proper Job IPA.
‘In an IPA I look for something citrus and malty, that’ll do me.
Lukas Burri, Eamon Hanna, Laura Fox and Christian Goelz were all very delighted to be at the beer festival and described it as ‘unmissable’.
Laura said: ‘I’m loving the ciders and perries, really lovely.
‘Ciders and perries are the best, they have the best names and really lovely volunteers at the bar.’
Lukas said: ‘The event is a good thing to have for the island, I was introduced to the event by Laura and it’s great.’
Laura added: ‘It’s an event that can’t be missed.’
John Corlett and John Stephens were in good spirits at the Villa Marina on Friday afternoon.
Mr Corlett said: ‘It gives the Isle of Man the opportunity to show itself off.
‘I’ve been drinking some of the IPA, it’s lovely.
‘I tend to go to the Thirsty Pidgeon, I like the independent brewers.
Mr Stephens added: ‘I’ve been drinking Home of Destiny, it’s a honeycomb ale and you can smell the caramel. It’s very nice.’