Bright at first, clouding over later
The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:
Dry today with sunny spells to start, then turning more cloudy as the day progresses. A light westerly wind which will turn south or southwest this afternoon, top temperature 19°C.
Cloud continuing to thicken this evening as rain develops overnight, light winds and minimum temperatures of 11°C.
Outlook
Cloudy on Friday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle during the morning with the best of the brightness in the afternoon. Light southwest wind veering north-westerly as the rain clears with highest temperature 18°C.
Mostly dry and rather cloudy on Saturday with a light west to north-westerly breeze. Temperatures reaching up to 19°C at best.
Sunrise: 6:13am Today Sunset: 8:27pm Today
