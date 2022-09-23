Bright but possible showers later
Today will be bright with sunny intervals and although mostly dry, one or two passing showers are possible later this afternoon. The light to moderate north to northwest wind will start to freshen later this afternoon, with a top temperature of 17°C.
Showers will continue to affect the island tonight, some of which may be quite sharp. Breezy with a moderate to fresh northwest wind and minimum temperature near to 8°C.
Outlook
Any showers at first tomorrow will soon die away leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with lengthy sunny spells. Highest temperature around 16°C, in the moderate to fresh north to north-easterly wind.
Much of Sunday will be dry with some bright or sunny spells during the morning, before it turns cloudy through the afternoon ahead of rain arriving into the evening.
The westerly wind will become strong by evening with highs of 16°C.
Sunrise: 7:05am Today Sunset: 7:16pm Today
