Bright spells developing later
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
Rain at first this morning will quickly clear, leaving the rest of the day dry with bright spells developing and some sunshine which maybe hazy at times. A mainly moderate westerly wind which will turn to the south or southwest this afternoon with highs of 19°C.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells, as the moderate south to southwest wind turns to the west or northwest and falls light. Minimum temperature around 11°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be dry and bright with sunny intervals. Highest temperature around 19°C, in the light to moderate west to north-westerly breeze which will turn to the southwest during the afternoon.
Cloudy on Friday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle during the morning, which will clear away to leave the rest of the day mostly dry with bright or sunny spells breaking through. The light south to southwest wind will turn to the northwest as the rain clears with top temperature of 18°C.
Sunrise: 6:11am Today Sunset: 8:29pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |