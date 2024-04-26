A motorsport champion who grew up in the Isle of Man has made the Sunday Times Young Power List.
Jamie has been hailed by the Times as Britain’s most successful female racing driver.
Her stellar racing career began at the tender age of 11 when she followed her elder brother by taking up go-karting on the Isle of Man.
That early passion would eventually help her to become a three-time W-Series Champion.
In 2015 Chadwick made history by becoming the only female and youngest-ever driver to win a British GT Championship.
She won the championship at the age of 16, before she had even passed her driving test.
The following year, Jamie contested a number of races in British GT with ‘Great British Bake Off’ star Paul Hollywood as her team-mate.
Soon after, she became the first ever woman to win the MRF Challenge by winning six of the last ten races at Bahrain and Chennai to take the title.
Chadwick is currently a development driver for Williams F1 and races for DHL Andretti Global in IndyNXT at the top flight of US single-seater racing - the only woman for more than 15 years to race in the series.
She hopes to one day compete in the male-dominated Formula One.
All ‘overachieving’ individuals featured on the list are under the age of 30 and were chosen by the editors at The Sunday Times.
In this week’s Sunday Times the winners have shared their stories of success, revealing the determination needed to excel in their field, the unexpected advantages of youth and inexperience and the unwavering passion that motivates them all.
Hannah Swerling, Commissioning Editor of The Sunday Times, said: ‘The Young Power List celebrates hard work and ingenuity in its many forms.
‘It features rising stars in entertainment, sportsmen and women dominating their field, entrepreneurs changing the world for the better, tech trailblazers, a political powerhouse and many more.
‘The 25 young people on the list demonstrate that success can take many forms and remind us that the best journeys begin with hope, excitement and a sense of limitless possibility.’