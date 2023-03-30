The Isle of Man is hosting a creative industries get-together of the British Irish Council (BIC) this week.
Ministers and officials from Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Westminster government are visiting.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, welcomed the delegation to the island today for a series of events, culminating in the official BIC meeting.
The group have now approved a plan with the main themes including initiatives to develop the use of technology in the industry, the sector’s contribution to climate change and decarbonisation, and initiatives to encourage collaboration with other BIC work sectors.
Mr Johnston said: ‘We have much to celebrate in terms of creativity, culture, and heritage in the Isle of Man.
‘These attributes support delivery of Our Island Plan, building a secure, vibrant and sustainable future together.
Last year the Isle of Man attended the BIC meeting in Cardiff, producing a showcase video for the island
‘This is the start of a journey of collaboration with partners to raise the profile of creative industries. It is an exciting time of change and transformation where creativity and social inclusion have the potential to support wellbeing and communities.’
The two-day trip involves site visits to a number of local venues including Quayle;s Hall and Fynoderee Distillery in Ramsey and Greenlight TV in Douglas.
Michael Starkey, artist and director of Quayle’s Hall, said: ‘Quayles Hall promotes community creativity and social inclusion and it is an honour and a privilege to be able to exhibit art and showcase music in Ramsey.
‘Quayle’s Hall gives people a chance to shine and to display their art, it is only made possible by working together as a community.’
The BIC is in its 25th year following the historic Good Friday agreement and continues to provide opportunities to work with other member administrations to share best practice, build capacity and problem solve together.