The Isle of Man Constabulary Historian has announced that retired police inspector, Neil Williamson Cringle has died.
The page, which showcases the history of the Isle of Man Constabulary, shared the news on Facebook today (Thursday).
Dean Johnson, admin of the Facebook page, said the following announcement was sent today to all staff of the Isle of Man Constabulary by Superintendent Maddocks, and has been reproduced with permission.
It reads: ‘I am sad to announce the death of retired Police Inspector, Neil Williamson CRINGLE (formerly Oscar 4).
‘He worked within uniform, CID, and Scenes of Crime and was also an extremely accomplished Prosecutor when the Police used to prosecute summary offences.
‘He ran the Prosecutions Department as an Inspector and finished as the Inspector for Traffic (now Roads Policing).
‘Neil worked on many high profiles jobs, such as the Summerland fire as well as a stranger rape that occurred in the lane behind Woodbourne Road, Douglas, where a 15 year old who became a serious serial sex offender was caught using forensic, witness and good old fashioned police work.
‘Neil died peacefully at 5pm on Wednesday, April 3 in the Hospice with his wife, Kath, and family by his side.
‘Neil will be sadly missed and was a true Policeman and larger than life character.
‘Funeral arrangements will be known in due course.’
Adding to the statement, Mr Johnson said: ‘Neil will be fondly remembered by anyone who ever met him.
‘A thoroughly decent, good man in my recollection and always smiling.
‘As one former colleague has commented: “He was a proper, old school CID legend”.
‘Rest in peace Neil. Love and thoughts are with his many friends, colleagues and most importantly, his family at this difficult time.’