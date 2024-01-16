A bust of an artist who was held in an internment camp on the island will be displayed in Hutchinson Square.
Kurt Schwitters was born in Germany and was arrested in the UK as an ‘enemy alien’, before being brought to the Island in 1940 where he was imprisoned for a year.
The bust has been designed by Anthony Padgett, and Douglas Council says it will apply for Isle of Man Arts Council funding for a local artist to design a plinth.
The local authority has agreed to remove a sundial and replace it with the statue once it's complete.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, chair of the regeneration committee, said: ‘Kurt Schwitters was one of the most prestigious inmates of the Hutchinson Internment Camp and an important contributor to the Dada artistic movement, whose work was condemned as degenerate by the Nazis.
'Although we are not sure when it will be completed, we are delighted to have been gifted this bust and look forward to seeing a design for the plinth.’