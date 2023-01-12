The Buchan nursery has appointed Gemma Gelling as its new head of nursery.
She is taking over from Caroline Kipps Reid, who, after two years at the helm, has relocated back to South Africa with her family.
Gemma joined the Buchan nursery in August 2022 and has a range of experience in different nursery settings, having obtained her Cache Level 3 Diploma qualification, a qualification in childcare and education.
She has recently returned to the Isle of Man with her husband and daughter after living in Dubai for the past seven years.
Gemma said: ‘I have gained excellent knowledge and experience after working in a fast-paced school setting and eco nursery.
‘Here at The Buchan nursery I would like to promote a holistic learning environment for children by applying an eco, natural process to promote self development and esteem.’
She explains the kinds of eco practices that she wants to incorporate at The Buchan Nursery: ‘I want to bring in the values of reducing, reusing and recycling materials.
‘This means using less paper, but instead, doing artwork on old newspapers and using old cardboard boxes, which I think helps teach the children these values.
‘I also want to introduce a no outdoor shoe policy, so we all wear slippers inside, which is more hygienic and just a bit nicer and more homely.
‘I love using the excellent outdoor space and resources we offer in our 23 acres to allow the children to play freely and use their imagination.’
She added: ‘I am really looking forward to helping our families progress, develop and excel during their child’s time with us at the nursery.’
The Buchan Nursery provides childcare for children ages 2 to 4 and is based in Castletown.