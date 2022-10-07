Builder cleared of manslaughter
By Liam Grimley
Friday 7th October 2022 1:49 pm
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Stephen Phillips has been found not guilty of the manslaughter today at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He had been accused of causing the death of Gary Skelding by gross negligence.
Phillips has been found guilty with failing to take reasonable care of the health and safety of himself and others.
The foreman and his employer, Stewart Clague Services (SCS), which has previously pleaded guilty to health and safety offences, will both be sentenced on October 31 at 10am.
Phillips has been granted bail with no restrictions by Deemster Kainth ahead of sentencing.