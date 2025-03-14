A building firm boss has been formally found not guilty of fraud by false presentation after the prosecution chose not to pursue a retrial.
Ian Piercy, of Royal Avenue, Onchan, had been accused of three counts of dishonestly making a representation he knew to be misleading.
It had been claimed work carried out at property on Cambridge Terrace, Douglas by his firm Nicholas Brian Design Limited was covered by a National House Building Council warranty when in fact it was not.
The offences by the 40 year old were alleged to have been carried out between March 2021 and September 2022.
But the trial earlier this month had to be halted and the Attorney General’s Chambers had considered whether to seek a retrial.
However, at the Court of General Delivery on Friday, prosecutor James Robinson said: ‘We have thought long and hard this past week about the matter and our decision is not to seek a retail in this matter.’
Deemster Graeme Cook told Mr Robinson he felt the right decision had been made but said there was no reason the matter could not be addressed through the civil courts.
He formally found Mr Piercy, who appeared in person, not guilty on all three counts and the businessman was free to leave the dock.