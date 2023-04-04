The infrastructure minister has hailed the bus fare cap initiative a 'success' despite it failing to encourage more people to take the bus.
Chris Thomas was responding to a question in the House of Keys this morning on how successful the trial that saw a cap of £2 being put on fares was.
He said: 'It enabled regular bus users to save money and take more journeys but it has not resulted in a modal shift for regular journeys. It has not increased bus use unfortunately.'
He added that an extension of the fare cap into the summer was rejected.
Around £250,000 was lost over the last five months due to the trial, equating to £50,000 per month.