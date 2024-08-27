A bus passenger had to receive medical treatment after a window on the vehicle was smashed by a fallen tree.
Following unseasonably stormy weather over the weekend, a tree fell down on the New Castletown Road, between Groves Road and Kewaigue Hill, on Sunday morning.
A branch from the fallen tree smashed a window which left one passenger with cuts from the glass.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘There was a storm damaged tree where the branch connected with the top deck and shattered the window. One person received medical treatment.’
The lane was closed for a number hours with police directing traffic until the scene was cleared.
Media IoM understands police are investigating the incident but there is not thought to be any driver error at this stage.