A bus passenger who helped rescue a woman as she was harassed and sexually assaulted by a stranger has been recognised for his bravery.
Ryan Coates stepped in to help the distressed teenager as she was subjected to a terrifying ordeal at the hands of drunk Craig Phillip Teare.
Mr Coates’ actions were recognised at the Chief Constable’s Annual Awards which took place earlier this month at The Comis Hotel in Douglas.
He received the Chief Constable’s Commendation for ‘Courage and Bravery’.
Mr Coates stepped in to help on Tuesday May 14 this year, when the teen was on a bus travelling from Port Erin. She was approached by Teare who was not known to her.
Teare sat in front of the young woman but then moved to the seat across the aisle from her and then sat next to her, so close that he was practically on top of her.
Teare then kissed the side of her face before putting an arm around her neck.
He then pulled her toward him and tried to kiss her with his tongue out, telling her ‘kiss me, you’re fit’.
He put his free hand under her crop top in an assault that lasted about 30 seconds and tried to kiss her again before rubbing his hand on her leg and carrying out another assault.
Panicking, she jumped up, telling him she was going to speak to a friend and went towards the back of the bus where she asked Mr Coates to pretend that he knew her and told him what had happened by writing it on her mobile.
Mr Coates encouraged her to exit the bus at the next stop with him to get away from Teare, despite Mr Coates needing to travel to Douglas.
The woman got off the bus with Mr Coates in Castletown and he escorted her to a pub where she knew the manager and where she thought she would feel safe. Despite this, Teare followed her in and tried to grab her before he was thrown out.
Without Mr Coates’ actions the police believe Teare would have attempted to commit further offences.
During Teare’s sentencing – for which he was jailed for 33 months- Deemster Cook highlighted the brave actions of Mr Coates and fully supported an application for a police commendation.
Also recognised for his bravery was Nick Perkins who now lives in Australia but was back over in the island earlier this year.
On the evening of the April 6, 2024, Nick and his twin sister Emily were celebrating their 40th birthday at Laxey Sailing Club.
During the evening Nick left the premises and heard something which got his attention. Upon following the noise Nick saw a distressed man who had entered the water by the boat slipway of Laxey Harbour.
Nick ran round to the slipway and waded into the water up to his waist and managed to retrieve the man from the water.
This is not the first time Nick has risked his own safety to help others. In 2017, he bravely entered croc-infested waters in Australia to rescue multiple people.
