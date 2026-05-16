Bus Vannin is urging passengers to use cash or Go Cards to pay for travel after a problem with bank card transactions.
The company says that over the last day or so there has been an increase in cards being declined. While the issue is being investigated, Bus Vannin says it will probably not be sorted until after the weekend.
Posting on social media, it says: ‘We have become aware of an increase in declined bank card transactions.
‘While we look into this issue with our team and suppliers we are strongly advising both bus and rail customers to mitigate the risk to travel by either using prepaid smart Go Cards or cash.
‘We hope to resolve this issue as quickly as possible but are conscious that this may not be possible until after the weekend. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’
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