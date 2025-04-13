There is good news for Isle of Man Steam Packet foot passengers travelling to Liverpool after it was announced the daily bus service to and from the city centre has returned.
The Steam Packet Company has announced the service is operating during all it’s Liverpool sailings which began on Sunday.
Posting on social media, the company said: ‘Great news for those traveling to the Liverpool Terminal! We’ve been informed the daily bus service is back starting Sunday, April 13, with a double-decker operated by Al’s Coaches.’
The bus will start from Skelhorne Street, stopping at the Lime Street Station bus stop, followed by Liverpool One Bus Station and then heading to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Terminal.
The service begins two hours before the Manannan's departure time and will complete two full laps of the route before waiting at the Liverpool Terminal.
The bus will complete one full circuit, return to the terminal, and wait for the inbound Manannan sailing. Once all foot passengers have disembarked, the bus will depart again.
Passengers cannot pre-book and there is a £2 charge when getting onto the bus.
The Steam Packet Company added: ‘There is no need to worry about schedules – this routine will run for every one of our sailings to Liverpool.’