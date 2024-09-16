Further bus services have had to be cancelled on Monday due to ‘staff sickness’.
Bus Vannin had apologised for the cancellations last weekend which saw a number of routes unavailable.
This weekend seemed to go far more smoothly with the company avoiding further cancellation. However, it has announced more disruption on Monday.
Posting on Facebook, it confirmed the 1.30pm No 1 Douglas to Port Erin service had been cancelled and the No 11 from Port Erin to Douglas had also been scrapped.
Bus Vannin said: ‘Unfortunately staff sickness has resulted in this return section being unable to be covered, our staff have juggled work around to minimise impact at the afternoon peak
‘This may have an effect for the week ahead, we will update at our earliest opportunity. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Bus Vannin had shared better news over the weekend.
It posted on Facebook saying: ‘We are pleased to confirm that all services are currently operational over the weekend. We would like to thank you for your patience during this challenging period.
‘We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our staff for the support and commitment shown over the last few difficult days.’
Last weekend proved particularly difficult with a number of services cancelled as a result of ‘operational constraints’ included popular routes such as Port Erin to Lord Street, Douglas to Ramsey, Peel to Lord Street and Ballachrink to Port Erin.
The company explained that there are several vacancies while there are also a ‘number of long-term absentees’. The company sometimes relies on casual drivers but not enough were available at last weekend.
Over the weekend, 19 services were unable to be operated on the Saturday and four on the Sunday.
The company said: ‘The bus timetable needs drivers to work overtime, particularly at weekends. Last weekend it was not possible to secure enough drivers to run the full service.
‘There are currently 10 full-time vacancies from a full establishment of 92 - plus a number of long-term absentees - and a recruitment process is underway.
‘Bus Vannin can also ask its casual drivers to provide cover, but last weekend it was not possible to fulfil all of the duties.
‘Overtime is optional and many staff have continued to work additional hours to support the service in recent weeks – from driving colleagues to office staff. A driver’s hours must also be kept within daily and weekly agreed limits for safety reasons.
‘Due to current rostering agreements it can be less than 24 hours before a service is due to run when it becomes clear it cannot be filled.’
However, Bus Vannin denied any staff walked out or that full-time drivers undertook private work.
Customers are encouraged to use findmybus.im to track buses and gauge arrival times. Alternatively, help is available by calling the Welcome Centre on 686801.