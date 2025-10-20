‘We’re all about having more meaningful conversations with our customers, and staying face-to-face is still really important to us. When you use our video service, you’ll be chatting with a real person, just online. It’s the same friendly support, simply through video.’
Isle of Man local, Rachel Leece, is thrilled about her new role as the Team Manager for the Relationship Growth Team across the Crown Dependencies. She has seen the bank go through many changes over the years since she first joined Lloyds International.
‘It’s an exciting time to be helping shape how we connect with our customers. There’s a focus on technology and innovation to make banking easier and more accessible for all of the customers in the islands.’ Rachel says ‘the addition of the service means people don’t have to be restricted to visting a branch, which can help those who live a busy lifestyle.’
‘Think of a teacher’, explains Rachel, ‘they don’t have the flexibility to pop into town during the day for an appointment. We’ve also had appointments with joint account holders who work on opposite sides of the island, and would struggle to be in the same place during branch hours. Our online video service lets people bank when it suits them, stress-free and on their terms.’
The service doesn’t just cater to those with busy lifestyles, it also makes banking more accessible for those with illnesses, who may struggle with social anxiety, or who have a disability.
‘Our online video service is for everyone, and we’re especially keen to support people in the community who might find it hard to visit a branch in person.’
‘One customer told us how helpful it was after experiencing a stroke. Travelling into town wasn’t easy, but being able to speak to someone from home gave him the freedom and independence to manage his banking in a way that worked for him.’
So, how does the video service work and what can you do through it? Lloyds International has made it as simple as possible.
‘If you’re confident using Teams, you’re all set to book an online appointment. But if you’re unsure, we’ll walk you through it. You can visit a branch to book an appointment and we’ll help set up your device and show you how it works. You can request appointments in branch or through our website. Once booked, you’ll receive an invite by email - just click to join your meeting.’
The Relationship Growth Team’s priority is to give clients support when it comes to using technology ahead of the online appointment, and reassurance that the only difference from appointments in the branch is that with the video service, you’re doing your banking from the comfort of your own home.
‘One of the most rewarding aspects of the new video service is seeing how quickly clients have changed their views on it. At the start, people can be quite apprehensive, it’s the fear of the unknown, but we’ve been having pop-up events offering people the chance to talk to the Relationship Growth Team who show them it’s not as daunting or complicated as they might think.’
Rachel says the most challenging aspects of the new online video service is reassuring customers that they won’t be speaking to robots.
‘People often assume they’ll be speaking to AI, but that’s not the case. With our video service, you’ll be talking to a real colleague, just like you would in branch. The only difference is that it’s online, so you can do it from wherever suits you best.’
You can book an online video appointment to discuss anything you’d normally talk about in the branch. To request an appointment, visit lloydsbank.com/islands/video-appointments