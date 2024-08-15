Bushy’s Brewery has brewed a new beer to coincide with next week’s Manx Grand Prix.
The 59 Ton Up Traditional Ale has been launched in collaboration with the London-based 59 Motorcycle Club.
The beer will be available in the island pubs that usually stock Bushy’s.
It’s hoped that in time it will be available internationally to the 59 Club’s 32,000 members and other discerning bikers and beer drinkers around the world in cans and bottles.
Bushy’s founder Martin Brunnschweiler said he first became aware of the club (being born in 1959) when as a 17-year old in London he worked with a couple of friendly members who admired his 250 BSA Starfire.
The Port Erin resident has always had a fascination with the club and was delighted when they agreed to collaborate with Bushy’s on making this traditional style ruby ale.
Dick Bennett from the 59 Club added that the club was established in 1962 and members have visited the Isle of Man regularly since then to attend the TT and MGP. They have been drinking Bushy’s beers since it started brewing in the 1980s.
Both parties are hopeful that this joint venture will raise the profiles of each party and raise funds for the Club’s charitable aims.