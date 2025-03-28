The manager of the WH Smith store on Strand Street, Douglas, says it’s business as usual after the high street chain was sold.
It was confirmed on Friday that the high street arm of the business has been sold to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in a £76m deal.
This sale will be finalised in June this year, after which time all the high street stores including the one of Strand Street will rebrand as TG Jones over a period of 12 months.
WH Smith will continue to operate as a travel retailer in the Isle of Man, the UK and further afield - and so the outlets at the Sea Terminal and Ronalsway airport will not be affected.
Customers have been calling into the Strand Street store asking if it was to close.
Store manager Simon Nettle confirmed this is not the case.
He said: ‘I would like to stress that this is certainly a huge moment in the history of the company and represents the biggest change I can recall in my 44 years with WH Smith.
‘However, it is very much business as usual for myself and my colleagues at Strand Street and we look forward to seeing what the future holds under our new owners.’
WH Smith name has been a constant fixture on the high streets of the British Isles since the first shop opened on Little Grosvenor Street in London in 1792.
The deal with Modella includes 480 stores and 5,000 staff.
Modella said the name TG Jones carried the same ‘sense of family’ and reflected these stores being ‘at the heart of everyone's high street', but did not refer to a specific person.
Sean Toal, chief executive of the new TG Jones business, said it was a significant milestone.
‘I am delighted that we have agreed a sale with Modella Capital who, I know, will be supportive new owners,’ he said.