James Caine Ltd, based at Demesne Road in Douglas, was founded in 1885 and has operated in the capital ever since.
But now the owners have announced the business will close on March 31 although they have not said exactly why they have taken the decision.
However, retail has struggled in the last 20 years with internet shopping really taking off in the mid-2000s and the rise of e-commerce platforms like Amazon.
The economic crash of 2008 left them reeling and now many have not been able to recover from the Covid pandemic of five years ago.
Announcing the decision to close online, James Caine Ltd said: ‘After 140 years of service, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of James Caine Limited, effective March 31, 2025.
‘Founded in 1885, we’ve had the honour of being part of countless memories, milestones, and communities over the years. While this decision has not been easy, we are proud of all we’ve accomplished together.
‘For over a century, we’ve been driven by a commitment to quality, service, and the relationships we’ve built with all of you—our loyal customers, dedicated team, and amazing partners.
‘Every step of this journey has been special, and we are deeply grateful for the support, trust, and friendship we've received.
‘As we prepare to close our doors and finishing fitting jobs until March 31, we sadly note that we will not be taking on any more jobs.
‘This may be the end of one chapter, but the memories and legacy of James Caine Ltd will live on in our hearts and in the communities, we’ve had the privilege to serve. Thank you for being part of our story.’
Born in Kirk Michael in 1860, James Caine went on to establish his career launching business premises on North Quay and Athol Street in Douglas.
In 1926, James Caine became a Limited Company and continued to go from strength to strength.
There has been a James Caine at the helm since then and entered its fifth generation.