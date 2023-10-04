The programme looks to help charities and voluntary organisations, with this year’s scheme celebrating its 15th anniversary.
During these 15 years, over 175 local initiatives have been supported through the grant.
A spokesperson for Manx Telecom said: ‘The grants on offer range from £100 to £1000, and one of the first to be given out was to help with the refurbishment of Laxey Working Men’s Institute, now a jewel in the Laxey community.
‘More recently, Port Erin’s Men in Sheds project has been a beneficiary with a grant that allowed them to buy more equipment for their workshop, which is used by men who may have retired, been bereaved or who might otherwise feel isolated.’
The chief executive of Manx Telecom, Gary Lamb, said: ‘As a business that is all about connecting people, it’s easy for us to recognise the enormous value that so many voluntary and charitable groups bring to different sections of our community, whether they work within the mainstream or with more disadvantaged and vulnerable people.
‘Manx Telecom has always had a strong community focus – the business itself was built to serve the Manx people - and, as one of the largest employers in the island, it’s important to us to support the society in which we operate.
‘I’ve had the pleasure of being involved with It’s Our Community for over 15 years and it is always very humbling to read about all the amazing initiatives taking place. In the current economic climate, fundraising can be very challenging and we hope that our grants will help out many good causes in these difficult times.’
Applications for It’s Our Community can be made online by visiting manxtelecom.com/ioc and any Manx-based voluntary or charitable group can apply.
The closing date for applications is November 17.