‘Christmas Tales from the Farm’ by Amanda Owen
Hardback, Puffin, £14.99
Amanda Owen, the beloved Yorkshire Shepherdess, brings readers her very first children’s book, set at Christmas time on Ravenseat Farm.
This delightful collection of festive tales celebrates the magic of rural life, inspired by the animals and people who share the countryside.
Meet Santa’s runaway reindeer causing mischief on the moors, three little goats who became the perfect Christmas surprise, and a clever sheepdog who uncovered something lost in the snow. With warmth and charm, Amanda invites families to enjoy stories of togetherness, laughter, and the joy of mucking in.
‘Is that you Petula? An Autobiography’ by Petula Clark
Hardback, Ebury, £25
At six, Petula Clark was an unknown child playing in Welsh streams; by war’s end, she was famous - and never stopped being so.
Rising from singing to troops, she became Britain’s leading voice of the 1950s, a European icon, and later conquered America with hits like Downtown.
Her dazzling career spanned film, stage, and encounters with legends from Sinatra to Astaire, Elvis to presidents. Yet behind the glamour lay shadows of childhood and family struggles.
In this candid memoir, Petula shares her extraordinary, resilient, and unforgettable story.
