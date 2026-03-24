A former Peel MHK and long-serving commissioner has weighed in on the ongoing row at Peel Town Commissioners, claiming that local authorities are ‘not fit for purpose’.
Hazel Hannan has voiced her support for commissioner Katryna Baptist, who recently raised a series of concerns about governance, transparency and accountability within the local authority in a video posted online.
Mrs Hannan, who represented Peel both at local authority level and nationally for many years, said the latest dispute reflects deeper systemic issues.
In a statement, she said: ‘I’m writing in support of Peel Town Commissioner Katryna Baptist.
‘I experienced the same issues while a Peel Town Commissioner, regarding minutes, actions and support from the Chair or fellow Commissioners.
‘As she states, power is with the Clerk who writes the minutes, actions agreed, issues... or doesn’t, as he sees fit.
‘If there isn’t a strong Chair there to look after the interests of fellow commissioners, the whole system fails.
‘Local Authorities are not fit for purpose.’
Mrs Hannan also criticised the way in which responses are produced by local authorities, adding: ‘The Statement issued by the Clerk is a typical example.
‘In less than 24 hours, this is written and agreed, without a meeting and should be of great concern. But again, [that is] typical of the Town Hall.’
She went further in comments to Isle of Man Today, suggesting that a proposed internal investigation into the matter would not go far enough.
‘Following PTC statement I would add that the suggestion of an “internal investigation” is simply a ruse to brush this issue under the carpet,’ she said.
‘Any investigation needs to be external and involve all Local Authorities and joint Authorities. I have experienced both and they are not fit for purpose.’
The comments come after Peel Town Commissioners strongly rejected claims made by Mrs Baptist, describing them as ‘inaccurate and do not reflect the views of the Board’.
The authority has insisted there are no concerns regarding transparency or governance and confirmed an internal investigation will take place following complaints from members and officers.
Mrs Baptist has also been removed from a number of roles within the authority, including her position on the event lead member committee and as youth representative, amid what the board described as ‘continual inappropriate disruptive behaviour’.