Edgewater has promoted Adam Salmon to the role of paraplanner.
Mr Salmon joined the Douglas-based independent financial advisory and insurance brokerage firm just over 12 months ago.
A spokesperson for the Victoria Street business said: ‘Adam and has quickly become a key part of the team.
‘His dedication, strong work ethic, and eagerness to grow have made a lasting impression, and this promotion is a testament to both his personal development and the support provided within the firm.’
Managing director Richard Taylor added: ‘We’re incredibly proud to see Adam step into this new role.
‘From the moment he joined us, he’s shown a real commitment to learning and contributing to the business.
‘His progression reflects the kind of growth we encourage at Edgewater – recognising talent, investing in our people, and giving them the opportunity to flourish.’
Reflecting on his promotion, Adam said: ‘I’m really excited to take on the role of paraplanner.
‘The past year at Edgewater has been a brilliant journey of learning and development, and I’m grateful for the encouragement and support I’ve received from the whole team. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and continuing to contribute to the company’s success.’
