Animation Explainers, a Manx animation company, is expanding its clientele in the US and Canadian markets.
The company was set up five years ago by Dylan Healy and his Irish business partner Aaron Connolly and it has been based in Douglas for the last three years.
It was formerly based in Castlerock, Ireland.
The company has seen a rise in turnover every year since its inception, starting with £50,000 in its first year and growing to almost £1 million in the latest reports.
The firm has worked with the Isle of Man Government on projects including a video explaining the Douglas promenade renovation works and also works with Isle Listen and Sight Matters for free.
Mr Healy, from Douglas, said: ‘We have stepped up our game in terms of our client experience through the RISE process and the quality of our content.’
RISE stands for Revolutionary Innovative Storytelling Experience and represents the process the company follows to produce videos for its clients.
Chris James, AE’s latest hire, brings over five years of experience in project management to the team.
He said: ‘By using animation, we create an engaging and memorable experience that will leave a lasting impression on your audience.’
Mr Healy continues: ‘A significant turning point for the company was the introduction of AE 2.0, the latest iteration of our animation styles.’
AE 2.0 is the range of animation styles and services Animation Explainers provides for its business-to-business products.
The company has added Jogan Health, Trudell Medical, SmartSite, and Integra LifeSciences, to its roster of clients in recent months.
Mr Connolly said: ‘We are excited to expand our business into new markets such as Freight and Package Transportation, Aviation, and Cybersecurity.
‘Our animation solutions help simplify complex ideas and communicate them in a visually compelling way.’
The Manx company has already secured projects with clients like MD3, payroll company Payslip, Detector Testers, and insurance company Kemper in April 2023.
Some more well-known companies Animation Explainers has worked with include couriers DHL, AIG Insurance and T-Mobile.
Chance Bullard, sales executive at Animation Explainers USA, said: ‘As our animation portfolio continues to expand in the USA, it’s exciting to see the impact our work is having in diverse industries, from education and healthcare to logistics and medical videos.
‘We’re committed to delivering top-quality animations that not only captivate audiences but also drive meaningful results for our clients.’
The company’s main office is in Douglas, but it also has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, Barcelona, Austin and Toronto.
The Manx company hopes to increase its clientele further in the US and Canada as well as here in the Isle of Man and the United Kingdom through these organisational changes.