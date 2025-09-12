Tromode-based Manx Business Solutions (MBS) has appointed Andrew Heggs as head of fiduciary markets.
The newly created role has been created within the firm to drive growth with Trust and Corporate Service Providers (TCSPs).
Andrew brings more than two decades’ experience spanning corporate governance, luxury-asset and wealth management, and software/AI engineering.
He holds a Level 6 Designer–Developer certificate in Artificial Intelligence & Big Data (RNCP 38616).
The appointment accelerates MBS’s go-to-market strategy for fiduciary clients: helping firms move from legacy systems, manual processes and data silos to an embedded, data-first architecture that is audit-ready by design.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘As Europe’s leading Laserfiche partner and co-developer of Excapsula, MBS digitises core processes such as onboarding, CDD/KYC, FATCA/CRS and compliance registers, with explainable, governed AI built into the flow of work.
‘Recent programmes have delivered measured efficiency gains of up to 30% for clients through shorter onboarding cycles, fewer errors and real-time workload visibility.’
Managing director Rupert Leaton added: ‘Fiduciary businesses are under pressure to do more with cleaner data and stronger governance while delivering a better client experience.
‘Andy combines board-level credibility with hands-on engineering to help clients move from piecemeal automation to a data-first operating model. It’s exactly what the market needs — and exactly where MBS excels in “Making Business Smarter”.’
Andrew said: ‘The sector is undergoing a paradigm shift.
‘Winners will optimise foundational systems, capturing and structuring data at source, and embed automation and AI inside everyday workflows, not as an afterthought.
‘My focus is measurable outcomes: audit-ready, dependable processes with human-in-the-loop controls that improve service levels, compliance and profitability.’
Barclays appointments
Barclays has made two senior appointments within its Private Bank and Wealth Management (PBWM) UK and Crown Dependencies businesses.
Sid Azad will join Barclays as head of mass affluent and growth where he will lead the unified mass affluent franchise and the firm say will play a key role in shaping the overall growth strategy across the PBWM UK and Crown Dependencies continuum.
Sid brings more than 20 years of global financial services experience, most recently as a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he co-led the European wealth and asset management practice.
He has advised leading banks, insurers, and wealth managers on digital transformation, growth strategy, and operating model redesign, with a focus on tech-enabled innovation and scalable digital platforms.
Barclays also announces a leadership transition in the Crown Dependencies, where Nick May will succeed Paul Savery as head of Crown Dependencies and join the PBWM leadership team from November, following Paul’s retirement.
Nick re-joined Barclays in August 2024 and currently serves as global head of the fiduciaries business.
He brings extensive international experience from senior roles at HSBC, including head of Europe and international and head of Channel Islands private banking.
Commenting on the appointments, head of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management Mo Syed said: ‘These changes reflect our continued investment in leadership that drives innovation.
‘I’m delighted to welcome Sid and Nick to the team, and confident that their experience and vision will help us deliver differentiated client experiences. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Paul for his remarkable service and stewardship over the past four decades.’