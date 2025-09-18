The Isle of Man’s cybersecurity conference is to take place at the Comis Hotel in Santon next month.
‘CYBERISLE 2025’ will give people the chance to hear industry experts from across the British Isles talk about critical cyber threats.
Key speakers from global leaders such as Microsoft, Arctic Wolf and Sophos will share their insights about ever-evolving threats.
Attendees will learn more about topical issues, such as the recent attacks on the retail sector.
They will also be given some practical advice about the role every individual plays in keeping the Island safe.
The Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson, said: ‘CYBERISLE is designed to give people and organisations the practical knowledge and tools they need to stay secure in today’s digital landscape.
‘I strongly recommend registering for a free ticket and taking full advantage of the opportunity to hear from leading experts visiting from across the British Isles.
‘Their insights will be key in helping us to build a safer, more resilient island in the face of rising cyber threats.’
Key sessions include:
• Emerging Cyber Threats: Highlighting the latest trends in cybercrime.
• Recent Attacks on the Retail Sector: Review of the 2025 cyberattacks on UK retailers.
• Understanding AI as a Cyber Threat: Insights into how AI is reshaping the threat landscape.
• Building resilience: How to prepare and respond in the event of an incident.
CYBERISLE will take place on Wednesday, October 15 and free tickets are available online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/officeofcybersecurityandinformationassurance
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!