A Douglas private bank and wealth management firm has set up a new initiative designed to bring together emerging and future leaders from across the island.
Nedbank Private Wealth officially launched ‘NedGen’ recently with a networking event for young professionals at Refuge Bistro and Bar on Athol Street.
The company’s head of private banking Isle of Man Karim Chowdhury said: ‘NedGen is about creating genuine conversations.
‘There were no long presentations and no rigid agendas - just a relaxed space for people at similar stages of their careers to meet, share ideas, and build a supportive community.
‘I’ve had the privilege of experiencing the value of programmes like this first-hand, which is why I’m proud to play a role in launching NedGen and helping others realise their potential.’
Senior private banking officer Katie Burrows, who supported the launch, explained more about the initiative: ‘NedGen is a new island-based networking series aimed at supporting individuals in the earlier stages of their professional journey.
‘It focuses on bringing people together; sparking new conversations; and helping relationships grow beyond the event itself.’
‘The format is intentionally informal, ensuring attendees feel comfortable engaging with peers and forming connections that are both meaningful and lasting.’
Mr Chowdhury added: ‘The turnout and energy at the first event was fantastic, and we were pleasantly surprised with the enthusiasm and openness of attendees.
‘A huge thank you goes to everyone who joined us for this first NedGen gathering. The atmosphere was inspiring, and we are excited to see how these connections evolve as the series grows throughout the year.
‘With its strong start, NedGen is set to become a staple for the next generation of leaders across the island seeking community, collaboration and shared inspiration.’