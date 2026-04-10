Mrs Claire Whiteway has accepted the Lieutenant Governor’s request to take on the role, succeeding Mr Ray Gawne CP.
Mr Gawne is stepping down after nearly 30 years in the position, having served since July 1998.
Mrs Whiteway is a lifelong resident of Arbory and comes from a dairy farming family.
She is well known within the island’s agricultural community, having been involved with the Southern Young Farmers for many years.
More recently, she served as President of the Southern District Agricultural Society.
She began her career in the Isle of Man Civil Service, where she worked for 17 years, and now works in the private sector.
Mrs Whiteway will be sworn in as Captain of the Parish of Arbory at a ceremony at Government House later this month.