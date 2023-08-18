Celebrating success is a central part of the Jacksons philosophy, as Paul Kell explained: ‘This is the third year we have partnered with the Awards for Excellence. Whilst continuous improvement is at the heart of everything we do, it is also important to remember to celebrate the successes you achieve too, and that is why we believe these annual awards are so important to our community. They offer the chance to showcase and celebrate the outstanding individual and business success and innovation on the Isle of Man.’