A cafe is to reopen and share space with a bank.
The Santander Work Café will open in the old Market Hall in Douglas at a date to be announced next month.
The bank has developed the site alongside Noa Bakehouse which recently moved to the Peveril Buildings near the Sea Terminal.
The work café will include five free bookable meeting rooms, and co-working spaces with free Wi-Fi and new banking facilities.
Santander International customers will also be able to meet banking staff in the building, open and manage accounts and mortgages, and withdraw money using cash machines.
James Pountney, chief executive of Santander International, said: ‘This reflects our commitment to investment and innovation in the Isle of Man, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, groups, and individuals.’
The Work Cafe will be the bank’s third in the British Isles. Since the launch of the first in Chile in 2016, the bank has opened more than 100 around the world, including branches in Leeds and Jersey.
Managing director of Santander International Isle of Man James Geldart said: ‘After months of restoration, we are preparing to open the Work Café in May. It has been an exciting project working alongside Noa and we are all looking forward to welcoming the community to this wonderful new space.’
Pippa Pettit, the co-owner of Noa, said: ‘The partnership is transformative both for the area and our business.
‘The Work Café will allow us to go beyond brunch and scale up our café to bring islanders a wider range of locally produced artisanal food and drinks.’
The bank’s main branch on Prospect Hill is currently undergoing renovation.