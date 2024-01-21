Employers hoping to attract young people to their organisation are invited to the launch of ‘Just the Job’, a new project being run by Junior Achievement Isle of Man.
At the heart of this initiative is the soon-to-be-launched website (www.justthejob.im), which has been designed to help employers connect with people aged 14 to 25 who are looking for work or volunteering opportunities.
Thanks to funding and practical support from the Z Zurich Foundation, the charity will be able to run this project for the next three years.
Employers can sign up to attend the free launch event on January 30 at the Palace Hotel where the charity will showcase how the website will help employers to connect with young people. To register for a ticket contact [email protected] or visit www.jaiom.im/latest/just-the-job-launch
Sue Cook, Junior Achievement Isle of Man’s chief executive, said: ‘Just The Job aims to fill a void by showcasing careers opportunities for under 25s on the Isle of Man, and contributing to solving the skills gap experienced by many local employers.
‘During extensive research, JA has established that young people need much more support to identify local employment and apprenticeship opportunities.
‘One headline statistic we found is that 80% stated they would not apply for a job if they did not understand the job description – this demonstrates the need for more effective communication between young people and employers.
‘Thanks to fantastic support from the Z Zurich Foundation we are able to get the Just The Job website up and running, but for it to be successful we need employers to buy into the project and use it to promote career opportunities. The event on January 30 is the first step in that engagement process.’
Ruth Adamson, Z Zurich Foundation EMEA regional engagement manager, said: ‘We at Z Zurich Foundation are proud to stand behind the Just The Job project, a transformative initiative that seeks to narrow the divide between young people and local employment prospects.
‘Empowering young people by equipping them with a deeper understanding of job descriptions, and fostering effective communication with potential employers, can create a more inclusive society where everyone has the chance to succeed and reach their full potential.’
The new website features….
•Current vacancies including part-time, full-time, internships, summer jobs, volunteering and apprenticeship opportunities
•Practical tips and hint such as how to improve job interview skills, plus advice on writing covering letters and CVs
•Information about Manx industries and employment sectors and careers events
•A free CV builder
•The opportunity to take part in a mock interview programme
•Advice about how to start a business
In addition, the website will encourage local organisations to sign up to become ‘Youth Champion Employers’ which – as the name suggests – will be those employers which are going the extra mile to support young employees.
Junior Achievement Isle of Man reaches more than 5,500 young people in primary and secondary schools here on the Isle of Man.
The Z Zurich Foundation is a Swiss-based charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group. It is the main vehicle by which Zurich Insurance Group delivers on its global community investment strategy.
It works alongside Zurich Insurance Group employees as well as with governments and non-governmental organisations ‘in pursuit of a future where people can thrive in the face of increasing climate hazards, where those of us feeling the stresses of life are empowered to speak up, and where the marginalised in our society can reach their full potential’.