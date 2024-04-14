A bank with offices in the island has been recognised at a top awards ceremony in London.
Nedbank Private Wealth was named as the Best UK Private Bank for the tenth consecutive year at the City of London Wealth Management Awards (COLWMA) 2024.
The glittering awards bash was held at The Guildhall in London on April 11.
Nedbank Private Wealth, which has offices in London and Jersey as well as the Isle of Man and a representative office in Dubai, has served the high-net-worth market for over 35 years.
The COLWMA awards are a prominent celebration for the profession and recognise outstanding service in wealth management.
Winners are determined by a public online vote, which this year saw a new record of over 50,000 votes being cast.
Robert Currie, Head of Private Banking in the UK at Nedbank Private Wealth, said: ‘Being named Best UK Private Bank for ten consecutive years is an exceptional achievement, and demonstrates our consistently high approach to customer service over the past decade.
‘We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our clients, tailoring our approach to customer service, and this resonates throughout the entire business.
‘While every award is fantastic, the fact that this one relies on our clients and connections actively voting for us makes it truly special and personal.’