Jason Cain has been promoted to the position of corporate customer service associates at Conister Bank.
He will lead the newly-formed corporate deposits team, and will serve as the dedicated point of contact for corporate clients, taking responsibility for fostering and nurturing strong relationships.
‘This is an exciting opportunity,’ he said.
‘I look forward to working closely with our corporate clients, understanding their unique needs, and delivering solutions that support their financial objectives. Together with the talented team at Conister Bank, I am confident that we will further enhance our position as a trusted partner in corporate finance.’
The bank said the promotion highlights its commitment to recognising and developing talent within the organisation.
‘Jason Cain’s extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him the ideal candidate for this role,’ said May Hooper, head of group treasury at Conister Bank.
‘We have complete confidence in his ability to lead our team to new heights and further enhance our position as a trusted banking partner.’
•Let us know about your appointments.
Always include a phone number so we can get back to you quickly if we need to.