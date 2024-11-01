Canaccord Wealth recently celebrated 20 years of supporting worthy causes in the island at a special event with their new charity partner.
The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Charitable Trust (the Charitable Trust) was launched in 2004 and is managed by current and former staff. It supports locally registered charities across the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey.
Over the past two decades, the Charitable Trust has made more than 350 donations to 200 different charities, amounting to more than £462,000.
These donations have come from staff contributions and odd lot shares donated by clients.
Last week’s event in Douglas was one of many celebrations taking place across the Crown Dependencies this year.
In the Isle of Man, a tree will also be planted in Noble’s Park in what the wealth management firm say will be ‘a permanent symbol of the longevity of the Charitable Trust and Canaccord Wealth’s long-term commitment to charitable causes’.
A company spokesperson added: ‘The anniversary year has provided the perfect opportunity to reinvigorate the way the Charitable Trust fundraises and to boost its profile among colleagues, clients, and the wider island community.
‘It has also been used to create new charity partnerships, with staff in the Isle of Man choosing to provide the Mannin Cancers Support Group with financial and volunteer support over the next two years. Any funds raised will be used to improve services for cancer patients in the island.’
Head of Wealth Management in the Isle of Man, Tom Richards, said: ‘We are very proud of the achievements of the Charitable Trust over the past 20 years. Our colleagues are committed to supporting worthy causes and I am excited to see what we can achieve with Mannin Cancers Support Group.’
Julie Stokes, chairman of Mannin Cancers Support Group, said: ‘Partnerships like this are crucial for us and it is great to join forces with the Charitable Trust with its strong track record.’
Alex Toohey, investment director and charity trust trustee, added: ‘Our colleagues are already engaging more with the Trust’s work, raising money and coming up with ideas for other charities to help in the future. We know the many smaller charities we’ve supported have really benefitted, so this milestone is definitely something to celebrate.’