Independent private wealth and corporate services firm Praxis has appointed Joanna Mulhern as executive director within its Douglas office.
Joanna will also join the firm’s board.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Her appointment marks a strategic expansion of Praxis’ senior leadership, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to excellence, governance, and local market strength across jurisdictions.
‘Joanna brings more than 30 years’ experience in the fiduciary and corporate services industry and a track record in business development and strategic growth.
‘She has held senior leadership roles in the Isle of Man, delivering exceptional client service, driving business initiatives, and strengthening governance frameworks.
‘As executive director, Joanna will oversee operations, client relationships, and strategic initiatives in the Isle of Man, acting as a bridge between local opportunities and the broader group.’
Chief executive officer at Praxis, Rob Fearis, added: ‘Joanna is a highly respected figure in the Isle of Man’s professional services sector, with a proven ability to lead teams and build lasting relationships.
‘Her appointment reflects our continued investment in high-quality leadership and underlines our long-term commitment to the Isle of Man. I’m delighted to welcome her to the Group.’
