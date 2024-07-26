Capital International Group has offered its old computer hardware to employees and island charities.
Over the past three months, the Douglas asset management firm has been refreshing its workspace technology and infrastructure in partnership with Manx Telecom Enterprise.
The Circular Road company say the move is: ‘To create a better colleague experience and fully enable our mobile workforce in line with our digital approach to business’.
The firm’s IT service desk team leader Jill Harrison added: ‘In an effort to promote internal sustainability and employee engagement, we have offered our old hardware to employees for their personal use.
‘We have also donated a proportion to local charities, extending their lifecycle and providing valuable resources to local organisations.
‘Charities that have benefited from our technology refresh include Manx Wildlife Trust, ESC Group, BCS Drop-in Centre for Literacy, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch, Hospice and Paws for Therapy.’
Any equipment that was outdated and therefore unable to be donated, has been recycled, ensuring that electronic components are properly disposed of, mitigating the environmental impact associated with electronic waste.
Jill continued: ‘As we had hoped, this project has also positively contributed to reducing our electricity usage and therefore our carbon footprint.
‘As we have reduced overall screen numbers and power is now trickle fed to laptops, we have seen a reduction in our electricity consumption and expect to see further reductions now that the initiative has been fully implemented.
‘Finally in partnership with Manx Telecom Enterprise, we also recycled the packaging the new hardware was transported in, reducing any additional waste this project would have created.
‘In line with our “Conscious Capital” commitment, we aim to incorporate Environment Social and Governance principles into everything we do and our hardware refresh strategy was no different, with 100s of pieces of hardware donated, recycled, or internally reused.’