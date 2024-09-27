Private client services provider Charterhouse Lombard has acquired the book of business of fellow Ramsey firm BSpoke360 Limited.
The company says the acquisition marks another significant milestone in its strategic expansion plan, following its successful acquisition and subsequent merger with Greystone Trust in 2023.
A spokesman for the company said: ‘Over the past few years, Charterhouse Lombard has demonstrated robust growth within the Isle of Man fiduciary sector.
‘Our sound financial standing and expertise has enabled us to expand strategically, with this latest acquisition being a testament to our continued commitment to enhancing our bespoke service offerings.
‘The integration of BSpoke360 Limited’s business and talent will enable us to expand our portfolio and enhance our service capabilities, aligning with our vision of becoming a leading independent professional firm in the private client services industry.
‘Our goal is to fully integrate the newly acquired business to deliver even greater value to our clients and strengthen our market position.’
Deputy chief executive Jessica Coutts added: ‘The announcement represents another significant achievement for Charterhouse Lombard.
‘With our dedicated team of experts and our strategic vision, we are poised to further extend our reach, including potential expansions into other jurisdictions.’
The company’s Dubai office celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.
The spokesperson added: ‘Richard Smith, the managing director of the Dubai branch, and his team continue to provide exceptional services to individuals and corporations alike seeking to relocate to the UAE, including assistance with FreeZone incorporations, residence visas and golden visa applications.
‘This milestone further highlights our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality services and reinforces our global presence.’