Doing well in his exams has won a finance sector worker a promotion.
Athol Street-based MAC Financial has appointed Chris Biddulph as a pension adviser.
Chris joined MAC Financial in 2022 as a trainee paraplanner, bringing with him three years of global life assurance experience. After completing the Personal Finance Society (PFS) Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning, he moved to MAC’s advisory team as a trainee financial adviser in January 2023.
He is now authorised to provide pension advice in relation to group personal pensions.
His exam performance was recognised by the Chartered Insurance Institute awarding him the ‘Mike Henthorn Young Achievers Award’ for 2022/2023 at its annual awards evening.
Chris said: ‘I’m delighted to be signed off to provide pension advice to members of our corporate pension schemes.
‘I pride myself on the ability to take complex financial information and explain it to clients in a way that they understand. I’d like to thank MAC Financial for their continued support throughout my studies and continual professional development.’
Head of corporate advisory Rebecca Netten said: ‘We are proud of Chris’s achievements in his career at MAC Financial and are delighted to be boosting the number of our team who are qualified to be working with our clients. Chris being signed off to provide pension advice has boosted the strength, reputation and experience of our qualified adviser team.’
MAC Financial is part of the MAC Group, the island’s largest independent financial advisory and insurance broking group.