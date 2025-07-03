Ed Walter has been promoted to the role of managing director at MAC Financial.
The Douglas-based firm are part of the MAC Group, the island’s largest independent financial advisory and insurance broking group.
A spokesperson for the Athol Street business said: ‘Ed is a long-serving and highly respected member of the MAC Financial team.
‘Over the years, he has played a central role in shaping the direction of the business -building long-lasting relationships with clients, providing thoughtful leadership, and offering unwavering support to colleagues.
‘His promotion recognises the outstanding contribution he has made to the business and reflects the board’s confidence in his ability to lead MAC Financial into its next chapter.
‘With more than 30 years in the financial services industry, Ed is a chartered financial planner and fellow of the personal finance society - reflecting his dedication to excellence and to upholding the highest professional standards.
‘In 2023, he was awarded the Glyn Gilbert Award for outstanding academic success.’
As managing director, Mr Walter will lead MAC Financial’s day-to-day operations.
MAC Financial comprises a team of 10 financial advisers supporting both private and corporate clients, alongside paraplanning, compliance, administration and marketing teams.
Mr Walter said: ‘I’m honoured to step into the role of managing director at such an exciting time for MAC Financial.
‘Having been part of the business for many years, I’ve seen first-hand the dedication and talent of our people, and I’m proud to lead a team that puts clients at the heart of everything we do.
‘I look forward to building on our strong foundations and helping to shape the future of the business.’
MAC Group chief executive Jon McGowan added: ‘Ed’s promotion is a natural evolution of the leadership at MAC Financial.
‘He has consistently demonstrated care, integrity, and strategic vision - all qualities we value immensely as the business continues to grow.
‘I’m absolutely delighted to see him step into this position.’