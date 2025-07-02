In a notice to customers it said that it was increasing tariffs ‘with regret’ in light of ‘ongoing, mounting global and national inflationary cost pressures’.
‘Please be assured that we have made every effort to keep this increase to a minimum,’ it added.
The changes will take effect from August 1.
Fixed line rentals with no copper broadband service will increase by 3.5% as will those using copper broadband but a further wholesale increase of £4 will also be applied to this service.
All call set-up charges will go up from 23p to 24p, and this applies to Talk Over Fibre, Talk Only, and SIP/VoIP tariffs.
Fixed call charge rates to all destinations increase by 1p or 3.5%, whichever is greater.
All live and legacy broadband (Copper xDSL and Fibre FTTP) tariffs will rise by 3.5%. In addition, a further wholesale adjustment will apply - a £2 reduction for copper broadband but a £1 increase for fibre broadband.
The 3.5% increase will also apply to mobile tariffs, including Smart, Essential and MyFamily also mobile out of bundle call, data and SMS charges, as well as all Intelligent Voice hosted VoIP tariffs and services.
Paper billing charges will rise by 50p to £4, but a free e-Bill option continues to be available.
A number of services will not see price rises including operator, directory enquiry and information services such as the speaking clock.
The social inclusion Low User Choice tariff rental is also not impacted by the changes and neither are inclusive call periods or router deferred payment and rental charges.
In its notice to customers, Manx Telecoms sets out the right to cancel.
Anyone with questions about the changes is asked to contact customer services on 624624 or email [email protected]