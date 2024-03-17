An advisory and insolvency company aims to be the 'leading restructuring firm on the Isle of Man' after being acquired by FRP. GWC, which is headquartered in Douglas, is now part of the specialist business advisory firm which operates offices across England, Scotland and in Cyprus. FRP says the acquisition will allow the company to expand its international reach.
GWC provides a broad range of advisory services to local and international clients including strategic commercial advice covering issues such as shareholder disputes, corporate simplification and reorganisation, regulatory intervention and director conduct as well as insolvency services.
The firm is led by owner and managing director Gordon Wilson and employs a team of eight people on the island.
Gordon will join FRP as a partner alongside his team, which includes director Kathleen McGhee and advisory and insolvency managers Yvonne Dermott-Weir and Martin Wilman.
They will continue to operate from the GWC office at Victory House on Prospect Hill, Douglas.
The acquisition is the eighth FRP has made since it listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2020.
According to the company, the deal to acquire GWC marks an important step on its strategic growth plan and will enable FRP to continue to generate sustainable and profitable growth by combining a focus on organic growth with complementary acquisitions, which together will help FRP to increase market share, broaden its service offering to clients and expand its geographical footprint.
Geoff Rowley, CEO at FRP, said: ‘We’re pleased to welcome Gordon, Kathleen and the team to FRP, further strengthening our offshore and international presence. This follows the acquisition of APP in Cyprus in 2022 and supports our work with global advisory organisation Eight International, enabling us to better support our clients on international matters.
‘Having worked with the team at GWC for several years, we know they share our values, are experts in their field and focus on providing the highest quality services to their clients.
‘I have no doubt they will make a positive contribution to the business as they continue to grow in the Isle of Man.’
FRP Advisory Trading Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FRP Advisory Group plc, provides a professional and considered approach to problem solving.
With more than 670 staff, including 92 partners nationwide, FRP is one of the UK’s largest independent business advisory firms and specialises in corporate restructuring, corporate finance, forensic services, financial advisory and debt advisory.
It has a strong reputation and track record for creating, preserving, and recovering value across a range of complex situations.
The firm operates across a network of 27 offices in England and Scotland.
In 2022, FRB expanded abroad by opening up its first international office located in Cyprus.
According to the company, its advisers work at board level, with investors, lenders, government and regulatory bodies, plus other professionals and individuals requiring professional support.
FRP provides a wide range of services, as well as specialist industry experience to enable the delivery of sector specific solutions.
Gordon Wilson of GWC added: ‘We’re excited to be joining FRP.
‘We have worked with the team for the last few years, and this cements what has been a fantastic working relationship.
‘We are looking forward to growing and developing the business in the Isle of Man to make it the leading restructuring firm on the Island.
‘This will enable us to continue to provide our existing and new clients with an industry-leading level of service, as well as access to FRP’s wider offering.’
‘The investment in our business from a leading firm like FRP is a strong endorsement of the Isle of Man market and will enable us to create further opportunities for our team here on the Island and beyond.’